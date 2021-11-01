A 22-year-old Tacoma man was charged Monday with four counts of aggravated first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of four people on Oct. 21 in the city’s Salishan neighborhood.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Maleke Dominque Pate in the deaths of 42-year-old Maria Nunez-Iese; her son Emery Iese, 19; Nunez-Iese’s brother, Raymond Williams, 22; and his girlfriend Natasha Brincefield, 22, according to charging documents.

Though police have not identified a motive, detectives said there is no known connection between Pate and any of the victims except that Pate attended fifth grade with one, but did not specify who, according to the probable-cause document.

Multiple residential surveillance cameras captured Pate arriving and later leaving the scene of the shootings wearing easily identifiable clothing, which later matched clothing found in his residence, prosecutors allege.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 4200 block of Everett Street around 4:24 p.m. Oct. 21, according to the document. Police found a resident of the home Williams had been living in hiding in the closet, according to the document. She told police the four shooting victims had been outside the home.

The occupant told police she had recently gotten home from work when she heard two gunshots, but noted it wasn’t uncommon, according to the court document. She looked out the window and saw a man standing on the driver’s side of a vehicle pointing a semi-automatic handgun at the people inside, so she decided to hide and heard two more gunshots, according to the document.

Fearing the gunman would enter the house, she told police she ran to the east side of the home hoping to make her way out through an upstairs window, according to the documents. She then saw Iese running toward Everett Street, but he tripped and rolled onto his back. She said she then saw the armed man point a gun at Iese and fire twice, according to prosecutors.

Another witness in the area reported hearing a woman scream followed by multiple gunshots, the document says. A different witness told officers that the gunman was standing behind the left quarter panel of a sedan as he shot at two people inside and then walked around the passenger side to shoot at a man believed to be Williams, according to the document.

The first officer to respond at the scene found Iese lying on the ground and attempted to perform CPR after feeling a faint pulse. However, because the shooter was still reportedly in the area, the officer dragged Iese behind a vehicle to perform CPR, according to the probable-cause document. Iese, Nunez-Iese and Brincefield were pronounced dead at the scene and Williams was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives sent out a law enforcement bulletin with photos of the suspected shooter, who an officer who formerly worked as a school resource officer at a high school recognized as Pate, according to the probable-cause document.

After detectives identified Pate as the suspect, they worked with SWAT and arrested Pate on October 29 without incident in his home a few blocks from where the shooting took place. Detectives allegedly found the items of clothing matching those worn by the shooter and the same ammunition during the home search, according to the document.

During the search, detectives also found two handguns, one of which is believed to be the one used in the homicides, according to the document.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story.