The man was found about 3:45 a.m. Saturday in a parked vehicle.

A 20-year-old man who was found shot in a parked vehicle in SeaTac early Saturday was taken by medics to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was shot early Saturday outside a house, was found in the vehicle about 3:45 a.m. near the 17100 block of Military Road South, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

King County Major Crimes detectives are investigating but have no motive and no suspect information, said a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.