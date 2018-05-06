A 20-year-old man found shot in a parked vehicle in SeaTac early Saturday has died, and the King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The man, whose name was not released, was found in the vehicle about 3:45 a.m. Saturday near the 17100 block of Military Road South, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.