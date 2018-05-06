A 20-year-old man found shot in a parked vehicle in SeaTac early Saturday has died, and the King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
The man, whose name was not released, was found in the vehicle about 3:45 a.m. Saturday near the 17100 block of Military Road South, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.
Detectives with King County Major Crimes detectives are looking for witnesses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.