A 20-year-old man has been booked into King County Jail in connection with the killing last week of a man in a Renton apartment complex parking lot, police announced Saturday.
Jason Hobbs Jr., 21, of Renton, was beaten and shot Nov. 30 in the parking lot in the 900 block of Aberdeen Avenue Northeast. Renton police had said they believed the killer or killers knew Hobbs.
The announcement Saturday of the arrest did not say whether the man arrested knew Hobbs. The man, according to the Renton police news release, was tracked and taken into custody Friday night in a Bellevue hospital parking lot.
Police did not say where the man lives or what led them to track him to the hospital lot. They did say that more suspects may be identified.
