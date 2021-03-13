Auburn police are investigating the overnight fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at a gas station, a spokesperson said Saturday.

Around midnight Friday, the 19-year-old was “getting aggressive” with various people inside and outside a 76 station, at 17th Street Southeast and Auburn Way South, according to police spokesperson Mike Hirman. When he turned to a group outside, one of the people pulled out a gun and shot him.

The group had left by the time officers and medics arrived. They performed CPR on the 19-year-old, but he died at the scene.

Detectives have looked at video from the store’s security camera, Hirman said.

No arrests have been made.