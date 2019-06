A 19-year-old Mukilteo man has been charged with raping two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl in three separate incidents last year in a parking lot near Kamiak High School, where police say he was a student at the time, and in the woods near the school.

Cameron R. Stone was charged in Snohomish County District Court on Tuesday with three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape and one count of rape of a child.

Stone is also a suspect in a fourth sexual assault.