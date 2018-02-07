Sheriff’s detectives say the suspect acknowledged he knew he needed to call for help but instead took cellphone photos of the unconscious woman “for the purpose of bragging to his friends about his having had sex” with her.

Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives say a 19-year-old Lynnwood-area man raped a young woman as she was dying from a drug overdose, texted photographs of her seminude body to friends and then stuffed her body in a box with plans to bury her later.

The 18-year-old victim attended a party Saturday night at the suspect’s mobile-home park just north of Martha Lake in unincorporated Snohomish County and died that night or early Sunday, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the sheriff’s case against the 19-year-old suspect.

Her body remained in the suspect’s mobile home until early Tuesday, when it was discovered by sheriff’s deputies in a black storage box, the statement says. They were tipped off about the homicide after one of the suspect’s co-workers notified police that he’d seen photos of the victim’s body and heard the suspect’s account of the woman’s death and his plans to bury her in Marysville, the statement says.

Jail records show the suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on investigation of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree rape and controlled-substance homicide. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been criminally charged. As of Wednesday, the victim’s identity had not been released by the Snohomish County medical examiner.

The (Everett) Herald identified the victim as Alyssa Noceda after talking to her mother, Gina Pierson, during the suspect’s first court appearance Wednesday. Noceda attended Mariner High School, the newspaper reported.

“She was just an innocent 18-year-old girl, having fun, and (she) was taken advantage of,” Pierson told the newspaper.

According to the probable-cause statement:

The victim, who had recently broken up with her boyfriend, contacted the suspect, someone she had known for several years, over social media Saturday and agreed to meet at his place. She arrived at his mobile home around 10 p.m. and hung out with friends, including the suspect’s roommate.

The woman and the 19-year-old went to his bedroom, where she snorted a line of crushed Percocet pills, which she had apparently brought with her, and then ingested “dab,” which is liquid tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chief psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, provided by the suspect.

Less than a minute after ingesting the THC, the woman lost consciousness and collapsed on the bed.

During an interview with the suspect, sheriff’s detectives say the man claimed he didn’t know if the woman was in the “right state of mind” while having sex because of her illicit drug use and mimicked her by rolling his eyes back in his head, according to the statement.

Though police say he acknowledged he knew he needed to call for help, he instead used his cellphone and took several photos of the unconscious woman “for the purpose of bragging to his friends about his having had sex” with her, the statement says.

Along with the photos, he sent a group text to friends, with the message: “LOL. I think she od’d … ” In the photos he took, the victim’s lips were blue and foam-flecked, the statement says.

Detectives say the suspect told them he “was too tired” to take the woman to the hospital and when he woke up the next morning, she was stiff and cold, the probable-cause statement says.

After the victim’s mother posted a message on Facebook saying her daughter had been missing since Saturday night, detectives say the suspect used the victim’s finger to unlock her cellphone and fabricate a social-media post to give the impression that she had run away from home, according to the statement.

He left the woman’s body on his bed when he left to work a double shift at a Dairy Queen in Mukilteo on Sunday, it says. On his way to work, he threw the victim’s cellphone away at a construction site — and the phone was later recovered by detectives, the statement says.

During his shifts Sunday and Monday, the suspect allegedly told co-workers what had happened and stated he didn’t know if the woman “was alive or dead” while he had sex with her. He also told one co-worker he had to “bury a body,” the statement says.

One of his co-workers went home after his shift Monday night, discussed with his girlfriend what the suspect had said and then looked up the message the victim’s mother’s had posted to Facebook that morning about her missing daughter, the statement says. The man and his girlfriend then notified police, prompting the sheriff’s investigation into the woman’s death.