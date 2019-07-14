A male victim had life-threatening injuries Sunday after a shooting in Lower Queen Anne, according to Seattle police.

Officers had been called to a fight at 2nd Avenue North and Mercer Street, police said on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m. While they were investigating, the person was shot in the crowd, police said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Other officers were called to manage the large crowd at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.