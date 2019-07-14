A male victim had life-threatening injuries Sunday after a shooting in Lower Queen Anne, according to Seattle police.

One man was detained after the shooting, which occurred as officers responded to a fight and were trying to break up a large crowd that had gathered. The growing crowd was hostile and “repeatedly sought to interfere with life saving measures being attempted on the victim,” police said in a news release.

Officers had been called to the scene at Second Avenue North and Mercer Street, outside the Seattle Center, just before 2 a.m.

After the victim was shot and the crowd had been pushed back, people began breaking windows and surrounding the officers, the news release said.

Officers from other precincts arrived at the scene for support, and paramedics were ultimately able to administer first aid once officers had secured the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

After reading the Police Department’s description, an employee at Cornish Playhouse who said he witnessed part of the event said that there was some “mischaracterization” in the report.

“There was no crowd surrounding the police,” he said in a phone call Sunday. “This was not an imminent riot or anything.”

According to Marc, who asked to be identified only by his first name, the crowd that gathered on Mercer Street had just left a private birthday party held at the theater. Marc said he went outside to let out the client’s van when he heard a single gun shot and saw people fleeing down Mercer.

Noting that there were several police cars but no ambulance, Marc said he radioed back to the theater asking someone to call an ambulance. He then ran toward the crowd, where he saw several people holding the wounded young man.

In a follow-up email to The Seattle Times, Marc wrote,”The crowd was not hostile, they were shocked sobbing kids wanting to know why their friend wasn’t getting help, wanting more information. Yes, a distraught kid broke a window, then several minutes later another one did… But NOT a hostile crowd, and absolutely no one interfered with giving aid – they were desperate and calling for help and no police would respond – other than trying to get people away from the victim. Not until paramedics arrived did anyone attempt to help.”

Police said they apprehended a man seen walking away from the crime scene after people in a passing vehicle shouted that the man was a suspect. A witness later positively identified the man, police said.

The suspect’s car was impounded from the scene, and according to police, a gun was visible inside the car. A search warrant for the vehicle is pending.

The suspect is now in custody at King County Jail and is being investigated for assault. Police did not release further information Sunday about the victim or suspect, including their ages.

