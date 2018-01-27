Authorities say Henry Rakoz Jr. pointed a pump-action pellet gun that looked similar to an actual firearm when he was shot.

LONGVIEW — Two Longview police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Longview man.

The Daily News reports in a story on Saturday that Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen cleared Longview police officers Tim Deisher and Levi Weatherl.

Jurvakainen says that the officers acted lawfully and justifiably in their use of deadly force.

The two police officers on Sept. 3 responded to a report of a domestic violence assault.

Authorities say 48-year-old Henry Rakoz Jr. pointed a gun at Deisher and Deisher opened fire.

Police say Rakoz then ran toward Weatherl, in training at the time, and he opened fire. Rakoz was hit by six bullets in all.

Authorities say Rakoz had a pump-action pellet gun that looked similar to an actual firearm.