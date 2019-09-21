A light-rail train crashed into a stolen car left late Friday afternoon on the tracks in Columbia City, according to Seattle police.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened with a thundering bang on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South Dawson Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Witnesses told investigating officers they saw two females get out of the car shortly before the crash, Detective Mark Jamieson said. They had not been found as of Saturday morning, and the investigation was continuing.

The crash disrupted light-rail service for several hours. It also clogged traffic as police investigated and damaged traffic lights blinked red. The lights were fixed by Saturday morning.