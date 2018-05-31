Authorities say the man had been playing basketball with his son when the defendant pulled into their driveway and started shooting.

WINLOCK, Lewis County — A man accused of shooting his neighbor to death while the man’s son ran for cover earlier this month has been charged with murder.

The Chronicle reports 58-year-old Randolph Graham of Winlock was charged Wednesday with murder, assault and drive-by shooting.

The murder charge includes alleged aggravating factors of deliberate cruelty, that the victim was particularly vulnerable, and that the offense involved a destructive and foreseeable impact on persons other than the victim.

His bail was set at $5 million.

Authorities say 44-year-old Randall Lester had been playing basketball with the 15-year-old son May 23 when Graham allegedly pulled into their driveway and started shooting.

The teen ran to their house. Authorities say Lester was dead when they arrived.

Deputies arrested Graham at his home after a standoff.

Investigators say the two men had an ongoing dispute.

Efforts to reach his attorney were unsuccessful.