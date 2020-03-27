Officials on Friday afternoon arrested the last inmate that remained at large after escaping from the Yakima County jail earlier this week, police said.

The inmate, a 31-year-old man from Yakima, was among 14 men who broke open a fire door and fled the jail Monday. Thirteen of the 14 inmates had been captured as of Thursday evening, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Congrats to all who helped (with) the captures & thanks to our community members who provided (Yakima Crime Stoppers)

tips,” Yakima police said on Twitter Friday.

No further information about the inmate’s arrest was immediately available.