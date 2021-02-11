The drivers of a Lamborghini, a BMW and a Porsche were arrested and saw their luxury cars impounded on Wednesday night after the Washington State Patrol said it caught them racing at more than 100 mph.

“There’s a time and a place for this. It’s called the track!” said State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Ryan Burke on Twitter, adding the hashtag #hopeyouhaveniceshoes.

The trio was stopped and arrested on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Pierce County, Burke’s post shows.

The State Patrol did not say who was winning the race when the three were stopped.