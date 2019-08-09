Lakewood police are investigating an apparent homicide in a barber shop Thursday afternoon. The death came amid a nearby crime spree that had residents defending themselves with a gun and a golf club.

Two suspects are in custody, and one is expected to be booked for investigation of murder, Lakewood police said.

The deceased victim is a 57-year-old woman who was found inside the barber shop in the 9100 block of Veterans Drive. Her identity has not been released.

Police said a call reporting an attempted car theft in the 9100 block of Highland Avenue Southwest was made at 11:53 a.m. Thursday. The suspect said he needed the car to take his girlfriend to a hospital, police said.

The 76-year-old car owner defended himself with a golf club as the suspect hit him with cans and tried to assault him with an air compressor, police said.

“He picked it up and was going to throw it at him,” said police spokesman Chris Lawler.

The suspect and a woman ran away.

Two minutes later, police got a call about a man and woman possibly fighting near Highland Avenue Southwest and Alameda Avenue Southwest.

Six minutes after that, another call came in reporting a possible burglary at a home in the 8700 block of Highland Avenue Southwest.

A resident said someone was in their garage and had advanced on them with a machete-style knife. One of the victims, armed with a pistol, persuaded the suspect to leave.

The description of the suspects in all three situations is the same, police said.

At 12:14 p.m., a man fitting the suspect description was seen by an officer inside a truck in the 12500 block of Naomilawn Drive Southwest. The man would not exit the vehicle, police said.

The suspect had a machete-type knife and held it to his neck several times, police said. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, the suspect, 31, surrendered and was arrested.

The female suspect, 38, was arrested nearby without incident.

While the string of alleged crimes was taking place, a caller reported an unresponsive woman at the barber shop. CPR was in progress.

The woman had been discovered by someone possibly concerned about the large police presence in the area.

“They just wanted to make sure she was OK,” Lawler said.

Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“When officers arrived, it was obvious to them that the death was suspicious, and detectives/forensics were called to investigate,” Lakewood police said.

Police said the death and the other crimes are being investigated as one.

“We believe there is no threat to the public at this time from any outstanding suspects,” police said.