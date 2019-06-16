Police in Lakewood have arrested a suspect in a shooting Sunday that left a 52-year-old man dead and another victim in serious condition.

Lakewood police Lt. Chris Lawler said the incident occurred about 9:44 a.m. at a home in the 6900 block of 146th Street SW, a residence known to police to be used by transients.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was arrested following a standoff with officers that lasted nearly an hour and a half before he surrendered. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance. Lawler said the suspect refused to speak with detectives.

Lawler said a 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.