It appears a 911 caller provided a dispatcher with a description of himself, then lunged at responding officers with a knife. Three Lakewood police officers opened fire.

A Lakewood man who called 911 early Sunday to a report an armed man in his apartment was describing himself – and responding officers fatally shot him when he lunged at them with a knife, according to Lakewood police.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to investigate suspicious circumstances at an apartment in the 6400 block of 88th Street Court Southwest after a caller said there was a man armed with a knife in his apartment, Lt. Chris Lawler wrote in a news release. The caller described the suspect and told a dispatcher his father and brother also were in the apartment but didn’t know what was going on, the release says. In a subsequent 911 call, the man reported the suspect also had a gun, Lawler wrote.

When officers arrived, a man outside the apartment charged the officers with a knife, and three officers fired at him, according to the news release. He died at the scene.

“The subject that charged the officers turned out to be the 43-year-old male caller that had been talking to dispatch,” Lawler wrote in the news release. “It is unknown at this time why the male called police and later charged at the officers with a knife.”

Police determined no one else was armed with a weapon inside the apartment and “it appears the caller had described himself in the description he gave of the suspect,” the release said.

The three officers were placed on paid administrative leave, standard during an investigation into an officer-involved shooting, according to the news release. Additional information will be released in coming days.