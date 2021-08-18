A 12-year-old Lake Stevens boy died Tuesday evening after he darted into the street on a scooter and was hit by a pickup truck, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy and a friend were riding scooters in the driveway of the victim’s home in the 5500 block of 91st Avenue Northeast, said Lt. Todd Swenson, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

“The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the child,” Swenson said in a news statement.

The driver, who has been cooperating with investigators, stopped immediately and rendered aid until medics arrived. The boy died at the scene, Swenson said.