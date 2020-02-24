A Lake Forest Park man shot his father-in-law on Sunday, killed his father-in-law’s dog and then called 911 while drinking a beer, according to the Lake Forest Park Police Department.

The shooting occurred during a dispute between the two men because their dogs did not get along and one of the dogs apparently had disappeared, according to probable-cause documents for the arrest of 46-year-old Kristian D. Zaccagnino.

Zaccagnino called Lake Forest police Sunday afternoon to report that he’d shot his 63-year-old father-in-law, telling the dispatcher that his relative had attacked him during an argument over Zaccagnino’s missing dog, according to the probable-cause documents.

When officers arrived at Zaccagnino’s apartment complex, in the 14800 block of Bothell Way Northeast, they found him in the hallway with blood on his hands, holding a beer and a cellphone, the police report said.

While one officer handcuffed Zaccagnino, other officers went into the apartment and found his father-in-law with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and as of Monday afternoon was in serious condition in the intensive-care unit.

Zaccagnino told police again that he shot his father-in-law, adding that his relative had moved into the apartment in the last week, and their dogs didn’t get along, according to the police report.

On Sunday morning, Zaccagnino said he was returning home after a late breakfast and couldn’t find his dog. He asked his father-in-law about it, later getting angry and threatening, punching and kicking him. The report noted that Zaccagnino said he told his father-in-law, “If you don’t tell me where my dog is I’m going to kill you.”

Zaccagnino retrieved his unloaded pistol and hit his relative with it, then loaded it and fatally shot his father-in-law’s dog, which was also in the apartment, the report said. He said he then shot his relative twice.

After shooting his father-in-law and the dog, Zaccagnino left the room and fired at the bedroom door, the report said. He told officers that he texted his wife to tell her what happened.

Police noted that Zaccagnino had been drinking beer and rum during the argument.

Zaccagnino has not been charged, but he was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree animal cruelty. His bail is set at $750,000, and he has a second appearance in court Wednesday, according to Dan Katzer, spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.