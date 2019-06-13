Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 35-year-old woman who’s been charged with felony harassment after allegedly sending her daughter’s boyfriend a Facebook message threatening to kill him and his parents.

The warrant for Sarah Kay Ledbetter, who has a SeaTac address and also has ties to Bremerton, was issued June 11, according to a statement posted on the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Court documents say her daughter’s boyfriend told sheriff’s deputies that Ledbetter had sent him a voice message through Facebook saying she would come to his house and shoot him and his parents, the Kitsap Sun reported.

According to the Sun, the boyfriend told deputies he and Ledbetter’s daughter sold Ledbetter an iPad but took it back after not being paid for it. Ledbetter then took it and broke it, the boyfriend said. He told deputies Ledbetter carries a gun and that he’s afraid of her.

A detective who reviewed a May 20 Facebook post from Ledbetter’s account said she accused the boyfriend of abusing her and her daughter, and asked for information on the boyfriend and his parents so she could do things “the legal way” before the “gangbanger way,” according to the Sun.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ledbetter frequents the Naval Ink tattoo shop in Bremerton. The sheriff’s office said she is known to carry firearms, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Bail was set at $50,000.