A North Kitsap man was arrested early Saturday morning and is being held on suspicion of killing a man who had fathered a child with the same woman he did.

William Benson Black, 28, of Suquamish, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Kingston. Hours earlier, at about 9:50 p.m., the Kitsap County Sheriff and the Suquamish Police Department had responded to reports of gunshots in the 7000 block of Northeast Tundra Way in Suquamish.

When they arrived officers found an unresponsive adult man with gunshot injuries inside a Lexus. Attempts to revive the victim, Trent Richard Snyder, 28, from Ollala, were unsuccessful.

Police believe both men had a relationship with the same 23-year old woman, and that each had a child with her. Black was her current boyfriend. Black, Snyder, the woman and her two children had been together for dinner when Black discovered Snyder had been communicating with her.

The woman asked Snyder to come to her home to discuss the matter. When Snyder got there, Black ran toward his vehicle and the woman heard gunshots. She did not know Black had a gun and did not see him fire it, according to police. Black fled in a Honda Civic and abandoned it at a home in the 8900 block of Nature Way in Kingston.

Police secured the area, saw Black come out of the woods on foot, and arrested him without incident. There are no other suspects in the killing and there is no further danger to the public, police reported.