The charges against Jeremy Blaine Fenney included rape, kidnapping, assault and human trafficking.
PORT ORCHARD — A Washington man has been found guilty of 44 criminal charges that accused him of torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute.
The Kitsap Sun reports a jury handed down the guilty verdicts Tuesday for 30-year-old Jeremy Blaine Fenney after about two days of deliberation.
The charges against Fenney included rape, kidnapping, assault and human trafficking.
The Kitsap County jury downgraded an attempted murder charge to first-degree assault.
During the trial, the victim told the jury that Fenney had threatened to kill her on multiple occasions.
Fenney’s attorney Craig Kibbe says his client was disappointed by the verdict, and he could be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.
Fenney is scheduled to be sentenced in late March.