A 51-year-old Kitsap County man has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of his 61-year-old sister, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was arrested Tuesday night at a Seabeck home where his sister was strangled and drowned, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency personnel were called to a home in the 16900 block of Northwest Indian Ridge Drive in the Seabeck area of unincorporated Kitsap County by a report of an unresponsive woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office determined that the woman died of strangulation, asphyxiation and drowning.

When detectives served a search warrant at the residence, “it was determined that the woman was sexually assaulted before being killed,” the sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The man, who is not being named at this time because he has not yet been charged, is being held on investigation of first-degree domestic violence murder and second-degree domestic violence rape.

He is expected to appear in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, at which point authorities will ask that his bail be set at $1 million.