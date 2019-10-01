An investigation into Social Security fraud and identity theft has led investigators and federal prosecutors to reexamine the mysterious disappearance of a Missouri man whose brother from Olalla, Kitsap County, stole his identity and accessed his disability funds for at least the past 20 years, according to federal charges.

Chris Harvey Sayler, 72, appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge Monday after he was arrested by criminal investigators from the Office of the Inspector General of the Social Security Administration. He was ordered held pending a detention hearing Oct. 4, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to a complaint filed Sept. 24 and unsealed Monday, Chris Sayler is accused of stealing the identity of his brother, Jarvis Leroy Sayler, who disappeared while on a trip from his home in Missouri to visit Chris Sayler, who was living in Vancouver, Wash., in 1988. The charges state that Jarvis Sayler had a mental disability, was partially blind and was receiving Social Security Disability benefits.

The charges allege that Jarvis Sayler never returned to Missouri, where he had planned to build a home, but he wrote several letters to a third brother before he disappeared. The third brother, also from Missouri, filed a missing-persons report in 1989. Missouri officials contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which interviewed Chris Sayler. He said his brother moved out after the two of them had argued. The charges allege that was the last reported sighting of Jarvis Sayler, and the sheriff’s office closed their investigation, explaining to the third brother that it was a family matter.

In 2013, a person claiming to be Jarvis Sayler attempted to renew a Washington State identification card that had first been issued in 1998. However, the Department of Licensing rejected the application after facial-recognition software determined that the photograph on the ID matched the driver’s license belonging to Chris Sayler. Several years later, when Chris Sayler went to the Department of Licensing to renew his own license, the issue came up again.

According to the charges, Chris Sayler said he and Jarvis Sayler were identical twins. The clerk was skeptical, pointing out that the men’s birth dates were four years apart — Jarvis Sayler would be 68 — but told investigators that Chris Sayler explained that it was a “rare twin situation” that does sometimes occur, the charges allege.

According to the complaint, the investigation showed that Chris Sayler was adopted as an infant and that he is not a blood relation to Jarvis Sayler. The investigation showed that since at least 1998, Chris Sayler’s photograph has appeared on identification purportedly belonging to Jarvis Sayler.

The case was referred to the Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General, which determined that since 1998 more than $400,000 in benefits have been paid into an account belong to Jarvis Sayler. The charges allege that Chris Sayler’s addresses — first in Vancouver, and later when he moved to Olalla — have appeared on the Jarvis Sayler account and that during that time several thousand dollars have been withdrawn in cash or spent at retail outlets such as Costco.

Chris Sayler has been charged with access fraud, which carries a prison term of up to 10 years, and aggravated identity theft, which is punishable by a two-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

In the meantime, the Clark County sheriff’s office major crime unit has issued a missing-persons bulletin seeking information from anyone who remembers or has information on the whereabouts of Jarvis Leroy Sayler.