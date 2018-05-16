The wounded man's condition was not known. Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

PORT ORCHARD — Authorities say deputies shot and wounded a man who led police on two separate chases in South Kitsap County.

Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wilson says the man was taken to a hospital in Tacoma after Tuesday night’s shooting.

His condition was not immediately known. Details of the shooting were not immediately available. No officers were injured.

Wilson says deputies shot the man just after 7 p.m. as he tried to flee in his car a second time that day. The man drove over spike strips and made it about a mile.

The Kitsap Sun reports that earlier in the evening, deputies responded to reports of a man undergoing a mental-health crisis at a home. Deputies pursued the man’s vehicle but suspended that chase for safety reasons.

Wilson says the man pointed a gun to at his head during the pursuit.

SWAT and other officers responded when the man returned to the home.