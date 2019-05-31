Kirkland police are searching for a slaying suspect after a dead man and an injured woman were found early Friday morning in a home in the Kingsgate neighborhood.

Police were called to a disturbance in the 12900 block of 131st Avenue Northeast around 2 a.m., according to KOMO News.

Though the woman suffered critical injuries, she is expected to survive, KOMO reported.

Police told the news station that five other people were in the home at the time and they are being interviewed as part of the investigation.

The suspect was known by the people involved and was not immediately found by a K-9, police said.