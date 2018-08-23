The victim was shot after allegedly confronting SWAT team members with a handgun, the sheriff's office said.

A 55-year-old man died early Thursday after he was shot by three members of the King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team who were serving a search warrant on a residence in Shoreline, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spokesman Ryan Abbott said the incident took place in the 19000 block of 16th Avenue Northeast around 4:30 a.m. almost immediately after officers entered the residence with a warrant to search for narcotics and illegal firearms.

Abbott said SWAT team members entered the residence and were confronted in a bedroom by the 55-year-old man who was armed with a handgun.

Three SWAT team members opened fire on the man, who died in the home, Abbott said. As is standard practice, the officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave while the officer-involved shooting is investigated, he said.

Abbott said that one woman has been arrested and another person has been taken to the police station for questioning.