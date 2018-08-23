The sherrif's office didn't have information about the person's condition.
Members of the King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team shot a person early Thursday while serving a search warrant in Shoreline, according to the sheriff’s office.
Spokesman Ryan Abbott said the incident took place in the 19000 block of 16th Avenue Northeast. The shooting occurred around 4 a.m., almost immediately after officers entered the suspect’s residence, he said.
He did not have information about the person’s condition or if any officers were injured.
