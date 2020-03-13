King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers ordered all jury trials to be suspended until April 24, and suspended the issuance of jury summons starting Monday, according to his emergency order filed Friday in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Rogers’ order notes about 200 prospective jurors respond to summons every Monday through Wednesday at the courthouse in downtown Seattle, with another 150 appearing those days at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. During jury selection, 35 to 50 jurors are seated together during questioning by attorneys and at any given time, there are 10 to 30 trials going on between the two courthouses.

“Social distancing during jury selection and jury trials is nearly impossible,” the order says.

The order acknowledges that criminal defendants have a right to a speedy trial but says the danger of the virus is too great.

“For criminal cases, the Court finds that as of March 13, 2020, this serious danger posed by the virus is good cause to continue criminal jury trials. It constitutes an unavoidable circumstance beyond the control of the court and the parties,” says Rogers’ order.