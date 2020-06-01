King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers closed courthouses in Seattle and Kent on Monday afternoon after receiving a credible threat of violence, which was relayed by the County Executive’s Office.

Rogers said the information he received at 1:30 p.m. Monday was vague, but he quickly shuttered the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle, the Children and Family Justice Center on Alder Street, the Maleng Regional Justice Center (RJC) in Kent, and the courtroom at Harborview Medical Center, where the commitment calendar is heard.

There were reports of protests and possible looting at Kent Commons, a shopping center across from the RJC, Rogers said. The Children and Family Justice Center was also badly damaged during Saturday night’s rioting, he said.

The court closure was ordered only for Monday and the courts are expected to reopen Tuesday, Rogers said.

The threat was received just as the first-appearance calendar, presided over by a King County District Court judge, was set to begin inside the courtroom at the King County Jail. Roughly 60 people arrested amid the violence and looting Saturday night were to go before the judge, but those hearings were postponed Monday and the judge was to review probable-cause statements submitted by police, according to a source. It wasn’t immediately clear if threats made against the courthouses were connected to the planned court appearances.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.