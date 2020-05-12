King County Sheriff’s detectives investigating the fatal shooting death of a 22-year-old man in SeaTac last month are asking for the public’s help to find a second teenage suspect who they believe is being hidden by gang members, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

King County prosecutors on Friday charged 17-year-old Eddie Sulcer as an adult with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the April 24 death of Fernando Arias, who was shot inside his car following an argument that began inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and spilled out into the parking lot, charging papers say.

Sulcer is considered armed and dangerous and a $2 million warrant has been issued for his arrest, sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott wrote in a Tuesday news release. He has ties to confirmed gang members, who may be hiding him, and is known to frequent Auburn, Federal Way, Burien, Lakewood, Puyallup and other areas of Pierce County, the release says.

Anyone who locates Sulcer is advised to call 911, Abbott wrote.

The day after Arias was gunned down, detectives arrested 16-year-old Emiliano Charre-Nunez at his apartment less than a half mile from the 7-Eleven store at 20008 Pacific Highway South, where the shooting happened, charging papers say. Charre-Nunez has also been charged as an adult with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm; he remains in custody at the Youth Services Center in lieu of $2 million bail, court records show.

Based on witness statements, video-surveillance footage and shell casings found at the shooting scene, detectives determined Charre-Nunez, Sulcer and a third male got into an argument with Arias inside the convenience store, which continued as Arias pumped gas into his 2007 Dodge Magnum, the charges say. After the three males walked toward the back of the store, Arias drove off in the same direction — and was shot through the passenger side window of his car, which jumped a curb and came to rest against a chain-link fence, according to charging papers.

Investigators located 10 cell casings at the scene — two on the pavement and 8 inside the passenger compartment of Arias’ car.

“Detectives surmised that the majority of the gunshots were as the shooter(s) actually stuck their gun(s) inside the open passenger side window of the Magnum as they fired,” a detective wrote in the charges.

Scientists at the State Patrol Crime Lab later determined the casings were fired from two different weapons and that a gun found on the floorboard of Arias’ car had not been fired at the scene, say the charges.

Arias died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.