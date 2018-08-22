Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said multiple witnesses heard the girl's cries for help and that evidence has been found at the scene.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Kent.

The girl was on foot turning the corner of South 272nd Street and 42nd Avenue South around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 13, when a man grabbed her by her throat and shoved her into a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle parked alongside the road, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

He partially pulled down her pants and tried to keep her in the vehicle, but she was able to escape and flag down a passing car after kicking the man and scratching his face, the statement said.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man it describes as white, between 50- and 55-years-old, and about 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has a “thin build” and shoulder-length salt-and-pepper hair.

Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said multiple witnesses heard the girl’s cries for help and that evidence has been found at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has not had any reports of similar incidents in the area and believe it may have been a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.