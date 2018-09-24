King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht is hopeful other South King County police agencies will assign detectives to a regional gang task force. She announced that Executive Dow Constantine has included $842,000 in his 2019-2020 proposed budget for a gang detective and a sergeant over two years. She also announced a third arrest in the fatal...

While King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht had been lobbying for money to start a regional gang task force long before a Burien woman sitting at her desk was fatally shot last week, she said Monday the death of Gabriela Reyes Dominguez was a sad reminder of why a dedicated gang unit in South King County is desperately needed.

“Her senseless death is a tragedy and my heart breaks for her family,” Johanknecht said Monday of the 51-year-old, who “found herself in the cross hairs” of an increasingly violent war between rival gangs.

The sheriff announced Monday that King County Executive Dow Constantine has earmarked just over $842,000 for the formation of a new gang unit in the 2019-2020 budget he submitted late last week to the county council.

If approved by the King County Council, the money will fund positions for a sergeant and a detective for two years, and cover startup costs and other expenses, Johanknecht said at a news conference. They’ll be focused on fighting crime but also working with parents and schools to recognize — and interfere with — gang recruitment efforts, she said.

“Two is a start. I’d hoped for three,” the sheriff said, explaining she wanted another full-time ballistics technician added to her staff since there is currently one person handling the workload of connecting shootings to shell casings and firearms for her entire department.

Calling Reyes’ death a tragedy, Johanknecht also announced a third 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday at his Burien home in connection with the Wednesday drive-by shooting that sent a bullet through a plate-glass window at a Burien chiropractic clinic, striking Reyes in the chest as she sat behind the clinic’s front counter.

The teen, who was inside a gold SUV with Orlando Calderon-Garcia and Alexis Rodriguez-Herrera at the time of the shooting, made his first court appearance Monday and was ordered held in detention on investigation of rendering criminal assistance and unlawful possession of a firearm, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. He is accused of hiding a 9-mm handgun believed to have been used in the shooting in the woods behind an apartment complex, according to court papers.

Calderon, 17, was charged as an adult on Monday with second-degree murder, a charge that carries a firearms enhancement, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez, also 17, was not criminally charged in connection with the fatal shooting, but a judge granted an emergency motion to keep him in juvenile detention “on other pending matters,” according to Whitney Keyes, a spokeswoman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. It was not immediately clear what those other matters were.

The SUV full of teens got into an argument with a 39-year-old man, a member of a rival gang, as he walked with his 15-year-old son on South 152nd Street, approaching First Avenue South the afternoon of Sept. 19, charging papers say. The man told the teens they needed to show more respect and admitted to detectives he displayed gang hand signs before a passenger in the SUV, seated on the window ledge, fired nearly a dozen shots across the vehicle’s hood, say the charges.

The sheriff’s office had “a substantial gang unit” in the mid-1990s, which “went away when people thought we had our arms around the gang issue,” Johanknecht said.

There have been a couple iterations since then, but the sheriff’s gang unit has twice fallen victim to budget cuts, first in 2009 and again in 2014, she said.

“Our detectives are overwhelmed with that work,” Johanknecht said of Major Crimes Unit detectives, who investigate serious violent crimes, including homicides and assaults.

She’s been in talks with other south-end police agencies about adding members, even part time, to the regional gang task force, as well as with the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. So far none of the other South King County cities have committed to joining, but Johanknecht remains hopeful.

“I don’t care where we work cases, just that we’re working cases,” getting guns off the streets, reducing the number of drive-by shootings, and proactively going after people wanted on felony warrants, she said. “This is so important, getting a regional effort started.”