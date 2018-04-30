The suspects, all males and ranging in age from 17 to 19, have each been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, she said. They were arrested last week.

King County sheriff’s detectives have arrested five teens in connection with gang-related shootings, Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht announced Monday.

The suspects, all males and ranging in age from 17 to 19, have each been booked into jail on investigation of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, she said. Four were arrested last week. Detectives made the final arrest Sunday.

The five are believed to be members of the “United Lokotes” street gang, which the sheriff’s office says has been feuding with the “Varrio Locos” gang, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says the five suspects conspired to kill a rival gang member by messaging on Facebook, referring to their plan as “duck hunting.” The group pursued the plan after a member of the United Lokotes, identified as Artura Marcial Alvarez, 19, of Kent, was killed in Federal Way on April 11, 2017, the sheriff’s office says.

The next day, Varrio Locos gang member/associate Erasmo Plata was killed outside a convenience store on Ambaum Boulevard South in Burien, the sheriff’s office says Later that day, a female believed to be the driver in the Alvarez homicide was grazed in the head by a bullet as she sat in a van in the South Park neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shootings are among several tied to a gang disputes in South King County.

Eveona Cortez, 19, of Seattle, and Elizabeth Juarez, 13, were killed on March 28 after an altercation in a parking lot of the Alturas @ Burien apartment complex.

The two teenagers were with a group of about a dozen kids when a fight broke out. A 16-year-old witness who knew the victims said the two were affiliated with a gang. A member of a rival gang shot them, she said.

Cortez and Juarez were the third and fourth victims of gun violence at the Alturas @ Burien apartment complex since January 2016.

Alberto Zavala Leon, 17, died from a gunshot to the head on Jan. 8, 2016, not far from where the two girls were killed on March 28. A car sped off, and a group of people left the scene on foot, police said at the time. Zavala was a student at Highline High School.

On Jan. 3, 2017, Manuel Ortiz Ornelas, 18, died of gunshot wounds in a dispute over “graffiti disrespect” after someone defaced his gang’s markings, according to court records. A then-17-year-old, Joshua Rios Andrade, was charged as an adult with second-degree murder. His case is pending.

It’s unclear whether any of the five suspects arrested last week are believed connected to the homicides at the apartment complex.