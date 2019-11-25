The King County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Enumclaw on Monday. The man was driving a pickup truck that had been stolen in Black Diamond on Friday with a poodle inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred in the 35200 block of Veazie Cumberland Road Southeast. A tweet from the sheriff’s office said the “deputies are ok.”
The poodle, named Monkey, was found uninjured at the scene and has been returned to his owners, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Check back for more information.