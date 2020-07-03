King County prosecutors have charged a 61-year-old Federal Way Public Schools teacher with three counts of second-degree rape of a child, a 13-year-old girl who was one of his middle school students at the time.

The girl, now a high school senior in the Federal Way School District, reported the misconduct to a school mentor in April during one of their weekly check-ins, according to a probable cause report from the Kent Police Department.

She told her mentor she had a “sexual relationship” with her middle school math teacher, Glenfield Arthur Watkins, between Sept. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2016.

The charges were issued at-large, and prosecutors requested Wednesday that a judge issue a $100,000 arrest warrant. Watkins’ arraignment is scheduled for July 9 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

“The defendant grossly abused his position and authority as a teacher and trusted adult by sexually assaulting this child repeatedly in his classroom when she was in middle school,” prosecutors said.

According to police, Watkins was the girl’s math teacher in seventh and eighth grade at Totem Middle School in Kent, and often stared at her during class. When she was in eighth grade, the two started talking regularly before or after class, and he would touch her while she sat on his lap, police said.

When they were alone in his classroom, Watkins would lock the door and pull a shade down to cover the window, police said. The two never met outside of school, according to the report.

The girl told police the touching led to other sex acts, of which there were “over 20” instances, mostly during her eighth-grade year, according to the charges.

During this time, police said, the two also started sending explicit photos to each other.

After the girl started attending Thomas Jefferson High School in Auburn, she told police she returned to the middle school occasionally and “may have” had sexual contact with Watkins then as well, though she said she wasn’t sure, according to court documents.

According to screenshots police said they obtained from May 2017, Watkins texted the girl that he loved her, and in a separate conversation, she told him, “All I want is you every single day.”

Prosecutors allege that on Valentine’s Day one year, Watkins brought condoms to the middle school and attempted intercourse with the student in his classroom, “but she got scared and they didn’t do it,” according to police.

Police also spoke with the girl’s best friend, who was the first person she told about the “relationship” with Watkins, the police report said.

In a statement from Federal Way Public Schools to The Seattle Times, the district said it immediately placed Watkins on leave and contacted police and Child Protective Services when the student reported the sexual misconduct a couple of months ago.

“We take allegations like these very seriously,” the statement said. “The district took immediate action steps and are cooperating with law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation. The student who reported the allegations was connected with support resources.”

The district continued: “Student safety is and always will be our number one priority. We take every precaution possible to secure the safety of our students.”