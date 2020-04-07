Kent police are searching for two suspects involved in a stabbing that left a male dead Monday night, officials said.

Kent police responded to the area of 10200 104th Avenue Southeast around 9:05 p.m. and found the victim suffering from stab wounds, according to a statement from the department. Medics were called and began CPR, but the lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, the statement said.

Police believe, based on witness statements, that the victim started fighting with the two suspects, who were both known to him. They’re investigating the reason behind the fight.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the suspects.