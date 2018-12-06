"Officers are OK," the department wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect shot by police was en route to the hospital.

Kent Police reported an officer-involved shooting Thursday in the 15200 block of Kent Kangley Road. “Officers are OK,” the department wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, the department said. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

