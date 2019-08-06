A 15-year-old driver who was pulled over for having expired car tabs was shot twice by a Kent police officer shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where police reported he was in stable condition and being treated for two gunshot wounds, one in his right arm and one in his upper right leg. No officers were injured, police said.

After stopping the driver at the intersection of Central Avenue North and East Pioneer Street in Kent, the officer notified dispatch of the stop, announced over the radio that the driver had a gun and called for backup, according to a news release posted on the Kent Police Department’s Facebook page.

Before backup arrived, the officer announced that shots had been fired, police said. When fellow officers arrived, they determined the driver had been shot twice, in the right arm and the upper right leg. They also saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor of the car, police said.

The officer who shot the teen has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice when an officer is involved in a shooting. The Kent Police Department has not released the officer’s name.

The Valley Investigative Team is assessing the circumstances of the incident.