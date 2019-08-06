A 15-year-old driver who was pulled over for having expired car tabs was shot twice by a Kent police officer shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where police reported he was in stable condition and being treated for two gunshot wounds, one in his right arm and one in his upper right leg. No officers were injured, police said.

After stopping the driver at the intersection of Central Avenue North and East Pioneer Street in Kent, the officer notified dispatch of the stop, announced over the radio that the driver had a gun and called for backup, according to a news release posted on the Kent Police Department’s Facebook page.

Before backup arrived, the officer announced that shots had been fired, police said. Police said there was a gun visible on the driver’s side floorboard but did not say what caused the officer to discharge his firearm.

The officer, who has not yet been publicly identified, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Valley Investigative Team.

Kent police said on Facebook that the teen is a Kent resident with an “extensive criminal history, including prior convictions for theft of firearm, robbery and assault.”

None of the officers involved in the shooting were assigned body cameras, but the investigators are canvassing nearby businesses for potential video and witnesses, police said.