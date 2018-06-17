Police responding to a 'welfare check' on a trail in a wooded area of Kent found an unconscious woman, who died as officers tried to help her.

Kent police detectives are investigating what they are calling the “suspicious” death of a woman found next to a trail in a wooded area near 24600 26th Place South.

Cmdr. Jerod Kasner said officers responded to a call for a welfare check along the trail Saturday around 7:42 p.m. They found an adult woman unconscious and struggling to breath alongside the trail, Kasner said. Lifesaving efforts failed and the woman died at the scene, he said.

A news release did not detail any injuries. Kasner said there was “limited information” available.

“Detectives gathered information from witnesses and are collecting evidence from the scene, working to clarify the events that led to these suspicious circumstances,” Kasner wrote in a news release.