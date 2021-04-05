A 37-year-old Kent woman was shot inside a unit at the Alderbrooke Apartments on Monday afternoon and died soon after arriving at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, according to Kent police.

A 23-year-old Kent man remained at the scene in the 400 block of Novak Lane and told detectives he and the woman had argued before he shot her around 4:35 p.m., Kent police Cmdr. Robert Hollis said.

Hollis said the shooting does not appear to be a crime of domestic violence, but he said detectives are still working to clarify the relationships between the people involved, who knew each other. There is no threat to public safety, he added.

Hollis said detectives were awaiting a search warrant and he couldn’t immediately say whether the 23-year-old would be arrested.

Monday’s homicide investigation inside an apartment in the “G” building is the second in less than 40 hours at the same apartment complex, but Hollis said the two shootings are not connected and occurred in different buildings.

The woman’s death is the sixth homicide investigated by Kent police so far this year.

The fifth homicide in the city occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday: Kent police responded to the Alderbrooke Apartments and found a 34-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a roadway near the complex’s “D” building, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the police case against an 18-year-old man who was arrested a few hours after the shooting.

The shooting suspect waived his first court appearance Monday afternoon, when a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Prosecutors said they are expected to file criminal charges by Wednesday.