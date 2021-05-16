Kent police are investigating a homicide at a hookah lounge that occurred overnight Saturday.

Police arrived at the area of 300 N. Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up on 911 without answering questions, according to a news release Sunday evening from Kent police.

When police arrived they saw many people inside and outside the business. They found one victim, a 28-year-old man from Auburn, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. They began trying to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition, Kent police said.

Kent detectives have been working to determine the identity of the suspect but people who were there at the time of the incident, including the second shooting victim, so far have declined to say what happened, according to police.

Kent police are asking anyone with additional information to call 253-856-5808.