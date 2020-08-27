A 23-year-old Renton man was arrested early Thursday morning in Kent after allegedly running over his girlfriend, who later died, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 24700 block of 102nd Place just after 3:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Kent Police Department. When police arrived at the scene, they said a witness told them he watched a couple arguing outside their car before the man got inside and ran the woman over.

The man then allegedly dragged the woman off the street and placed her in the car, the statement said. The witness told police they believed the man intended to drive off with the woman, and tried to stop the car.

Because the man refused to stop, the witness fired two bullets into the car in an attempt to disable it, but the man drove away, the statement said.

Around 4 a.m., officers spotted the man on foot near the area of Southeast 264th Street and 104th Avenue Southeast, the statement said. They arrested him without incident, and he identified the woman — a 23-year-old from Renton — as his girlfriend.

Police found the man’s car, with the woman inside, a few minutes later. They started live-saving measures on her, but she died at the scene.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.