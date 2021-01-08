Kent police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in a still-running car late Thursday.

Police were called to a report of a gunshot near an apartment complex on 88th Avenue South, just before midnight Thursday.

“Officers arrived in the area and located a vehicle parked off the roadway in some landscaping with the engine still running. An obviously deceased male was found inside,” police said in a statement.

Detectives are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at 253-856-5808 and reference Kent Police case number 21-303.