The suspect died on the way to the hospital, Kent police said.

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot by Kent police around midnight on Monday after he reportedly fired on officers after a pursuit, police said.

Kent police said they were assisting Auburn officers who were pursuing a suspected hit-and-run driver, who was headed toward Kent after fleeing the scene of a collision. Auburn police had slowed the car using spikes when Kent joined in by using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) that successfully stopped the vehicle in the 9500 block of Canyon Drive, police said. The PIT maneuver is designed to force a car to stop by using a patrol car to hit the vehicle on the side and toward the back.

“As officers attempted to pin the vehicle in and contact the male suspect driver, the suspect fired at least one shot at a Kent officer,” Kent police said in a news statement. “That Officer responded to the deadly threat by firing back and striking the suspect.”

Police said they attempted lifesaving measures on the suspect, but the man died on the way to the hospital.

The officer involved in the shooting, who has not yet been identified, is an eight-year veteran of the force. As is standard procedure, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, police said.

“The deceased male in this incident chose to take deadly actions against our officer and forced him to take action to defend himself and his fellow officers.” Chief Rafael Padilla said in the release.

The Valley Investigative Team was called in to conduct an independent investigation. Kent police did not say whether a gun was found at the scene.