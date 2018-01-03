A 48-year-old Auburn man was fatally shot in Kent on Wednesday morning. He is believed to be the first homicide victim in King County in 2018.

Kent police arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday morning shortly after a 48-year-old man was fatally shot at a busy intersection.

The two men, who apparently knew each other, got into a disagreement that quickly escalated near 212th Street South and 64th Avenue South around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Kent police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said in a news release.

Officers responded to a report that a man had been shot and arrived to find the 48-year-old unresponsive, the release says. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspected gunman was located a short time later by Kent police, says the release, which does not indicate where the 22-year-old was arrested.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, it did not appear that he had yet been booked into jail.

Both victim and suspect are from Auburn, according to Kasner.

The death of the 48-year-old appears to be the first homicide of the new year committed in King County. In 2017, Kent police investigated 10 homicides, two more than in 2016, according to a Seattle Times database.