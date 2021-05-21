KENT, Wash. (AP) — A Kent man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from a sexual abuse of a teenager at Olympic National Park.

Christopher James Kuna, 36, was at a gathering with family and close friends at the park when he gave alcohol to the 14-year-old victim and sexually assaulted her in August 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a press release.

The plea agreement said Kuna was a trusted family friend of the victim and her family, KOMO-TV reported. Kuna gave the teenager alcohol to the point where she was vomiting from intoxication, Gorman said.

Kuna’s plea agreement states the government will not recommend a sentence above 87 months in prison, but U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle can impose any sentence allowed by law. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

Kuna is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17. He will be required to register as a sex offender following any prison term.