A 27-year-old Kent man pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening the lives of members of President Donald Trump’s family and threatening to bomb synagogues, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

Chase Bliss Colasurdo pleaded guilty to making interstate threats through online posts during a hearing in U.S. District Court. Colasurdo will be sentenced on Aug. 23.

Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The FBI was alerted in March that Colasurdo was posting on Instagram and other social media threats against members of Trump’s family, according to the charges. Colasurdo initially denied making the threats when he was contacted by the FBI, claiming his account had been hacked, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

However, Colasurdo continued posting threats online, including against the Jewish community, posting that it was time to start “bombing synagogues,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also allegedly sent emails and aimed online posts at media figures in Southern California using anti-Semitic slurs and death threats.

When the FBI and Secret Service investigated the tip, agents learned he had been buying body armor and ammunition and had tried unsuccessfully to buy a handgun, the charges allege. After his arrest in early May, a search of his home turned up body armor, night-vision goggles, holsters, a Nazi flag and a framed photograph of Adolf Hitler.

Asked why federal agents waited six weeks to arrest Colasurdo, Emily Langlie, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle, said earlier this month that investigators contacted him shortly after becoming aware of the threats, and then monitored him, arresting him when they felt it was necessary to protect the public.

In 2015, Colasurdo was arrested for assault at a Kirkland martial-arts studio and taken to the hospital. While there, according to the charges, he attempted to grab a police officer’s handgun. He was referred to mental-health court.