A 34-year-old Kent man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Kent police officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the Alderbrook Apartments shortly before 2 a.m., according to a news release. Police say they arrived to a “chaotic scene with dozens of bystanders and witnesses” in the parking lot of the apartment complex in the 400 block of Novak Lane.

Officers unsuccessfully “attempted lifesaving efforts” on the male gunshot victim.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man also from Kent, within hours of responding to the scene, police said. A confrontation erupted between the two men, resulting in the suspect firing “several rounds at the victim while he sat in his car,” according to police.

By 8:30 a.m., the suspect had been taken into custody on the suspicion of murder.